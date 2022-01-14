Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

PLRX traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,058. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $445.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

