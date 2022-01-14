Pluton (PLU) Price Reaches $6.11 on Major Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $248,244.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pluton has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00014171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

