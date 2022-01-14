PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after buying an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,066,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.32.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $236.38 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.29.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

