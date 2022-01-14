PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.76 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

