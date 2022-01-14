PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $772,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $34,175,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 1,709,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,878,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,709,000 after buying an additional 1,284,877 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.