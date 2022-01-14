Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the December 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $15.00 on Friday. Points International has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $224.15 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Points International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

