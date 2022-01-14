Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.00

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 61747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.44).

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £510.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

