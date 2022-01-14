Polkadex Market Capitalization Reaches $54.22 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $12.04 or 0.00028014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and $2.19 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.01 or 0.07664614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,786.62 or 0.99527033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.