Polychain Monsters One Day Volume Tops $983,551.00 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $19.90 million and approximately $983,551.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00013552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

