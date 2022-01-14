Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSPC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

NYSE PSPC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Post Holdings Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.