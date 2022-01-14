PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at $8,466,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 467.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

