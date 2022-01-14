PowerPool (CVP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.20 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $52.21 million and $7.20 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,419,368 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.