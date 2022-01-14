Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Shares of PFBC opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

