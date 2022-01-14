Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PFC opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.