Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 19,200 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $28,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

SITE traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.19. 1,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,063. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.