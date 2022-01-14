Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $69,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

WAL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.90. 5,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

