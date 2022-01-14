Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.51. The company had a trading volume of 184,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,579. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

