Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $6.66 Million Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,363 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 228,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.