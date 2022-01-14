Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment makes up about 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 1.22% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $44,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $40.04. 47,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,575. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

