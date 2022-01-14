Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:PBH traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$121.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,285. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$100.06 and a one year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$127.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.73.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.6000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.50%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

