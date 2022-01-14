Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 153,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,701,191 shares.The stock last traded at $14.20 and had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 313.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $50,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

