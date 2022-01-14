Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $388.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.03. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Primis Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

