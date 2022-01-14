Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Primo Water worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

