Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $39,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 21,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $3,938,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 654,140 shares worth $120,058,152. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Shares of AXON opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -359.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.17. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

