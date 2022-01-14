Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $34,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $152.62 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.10.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

