Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

