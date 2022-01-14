Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,754 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of McKesson worth $39,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $254.75 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $256.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

