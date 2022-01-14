Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 41,223 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Equity Residential worth $35,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 23.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

