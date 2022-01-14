Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 371 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $48.86 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

