Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 18.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Stephens increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

