Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 517 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,971,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.78.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.56. 6,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

