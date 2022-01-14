Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $875.22.

EQIX opened at $741.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $813.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

