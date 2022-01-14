Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,254,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average is $153.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

