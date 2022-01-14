Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.35

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.35 and last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 9183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,434,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $697,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,180,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $950,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.