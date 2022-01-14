Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $180.00 at Raymond James

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.07.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $153.15 on Monday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.