ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 3%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 4,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 786,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.