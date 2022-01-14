ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) PT Raised to $15.00

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.53% from the stock’s current price.
PRPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
