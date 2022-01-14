ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) PT Raised to $15.00

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.53% from the stock’s current price.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

