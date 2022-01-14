Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $34.75

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $33.44. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 1,484 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 796,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

