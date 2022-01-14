Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 410 at Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 380 ($5.16) to GBX 410 ($5.57) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LON PFG traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 354.40 ($4.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,657. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.21). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 356.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 322.80. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The company has a market cap of £899.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

