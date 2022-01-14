Provident Financial’s (PFG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.16) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

PFG traded down GBX 12.20 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 353.80 ($4.80). 180,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,156. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 322.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a market capitalization of £897.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.21).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.