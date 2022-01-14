PulteGroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHM opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

