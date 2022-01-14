PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Short Interest Update

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRWAU opened at $9.87 on Friday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.