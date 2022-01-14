Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.71.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.65. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$16.09 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

