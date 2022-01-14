Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $79.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 154.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

