Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.62 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.15.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $481.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.96. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.