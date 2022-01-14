Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amarin Co. plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 2.13. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

