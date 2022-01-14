Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 133.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.