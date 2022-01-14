Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

