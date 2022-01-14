Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.32 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $942.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 80,046 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

