Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Issued By Truist Securities

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at Truist Securities reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

BLL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

